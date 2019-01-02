Loretta Lynn Shares Her Plans for a ‘Great Year’ in 2019

Loretta Lynn is already making plans for 2019. The 86-year-old shared what she hopes to accomplish over the next year on social media, along with well-wishes for her loyal fans.

“I hope all my friends had a great start to 2019,” Lynn shared. “I’m expecting it to be a great year. I’m going kick back a little, sing a little, pick a little, and spend lots of time with my family and my friends! (I might even pick up another grammy in February!) It’s gonna be a good year, folks! Happy new year!”

Lynn, who has already won three Grammys, is nominated for the coveted trophy for Country Solo Performance, for “Wouldn’t It Be Great?” The song is the title track from her latest album, released last September. The record was delayed while Lynn focused on some health issues, including a stroke and a broken hip.

“This new record means so much to me, but this last year I had to focus on my health and I decided to hold up the release,” Lynn said of her latest project. “I’m feelin’ good and look forward to it comin’ out. It was really important to me to be a part of it being released and I’m excited to celebrate with everybody!”

It was Lynn’s fans who propelled her to keep getting healthier, and to keep working on music, when that wasn’t necessarily the easiest choice.

“I think it’s given me something to really pick me up, to really push me ahead just a little bit, make me get well faster,” Lynn acknowledged. “I do. I think it’s helped me a lot.”

“My fans, that’s what keeps you going,” she continued. “They’re not really fans. They’re friends. They get to be friends. They’re not just fans anymore. They’re friends. You get so close to the people that you’ve known all these years.”

The country music icon, who was also briefly hospitalized in October, also shared well-wishes for her fans on Twitter.

“2018 was a heck of a roller coaster ride and I’m sure looking forward to 2019!” wrote Lynn. “Hope you enjoy this little throwback song of mine wishing a “Happy New Year!”

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Lynn shares the Country Solo Performance category with Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

