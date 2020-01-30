Loretta Lynn Is ‘Not Happy at All’ About Current State of Country Music

She is the undeniable queen of country music, even if Loretta Lynn isn’t very happy with the genre right now. The 87-year-old opened up about her distaste for some of today’s music, while chatting with Martina McBride on McBride’s Vocal Point podcast, where Lynn admitted she wasn’t very optimistic about the genre’s future.

“I’m not happy at all,” Lynn said (via PEOPLE). “I think that they’re completely losing it. And I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It’s been around, as far as I’m concerned, longer than any of it.”

Lynn might be upset, but she hints she might be willing to do her part to bring it back.

“I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame,” said the Country Music Hall of Fame member. “I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”

Lynn has battled several health problems in recent years, including a stroke and broken hip, but she isn’t about to let any of that slow her down.

“People thought I wouldn’t come back from that,” Lynn said of her latest health woes. “And they’re really shocked when I tell them, ‘Well, I’m doing good, I’m moving my arms, I’m moving all my parts and I can still sing.’”

The Coal Miner’s Daughter clapped back last year, after rumors kept swirling that she had passed away.

“Well, through the years they’ve said I’m broke, homeless, cheating, drinking, gone crazy, terminally ill, and even dead!” Lynn said on social media. “Poor things can’t ever get it right. I guess if those old pesky tabloids are harassing me then they’re giving someone else a break…..but I’m about an inch from taking ’em to Fist City!”

Lynn has won numerous awards and accolades over her career that has spanned more than 60 years, but what she is most proud of have nothing to do with anything she has done in music.

“My kids,” Lynn said when asked of her proudest accomplishment. “I couldn’t be more proud of my kids. I love my kids so much. That’s my whole life. My life is my kids, and then my music.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephen Lovekin