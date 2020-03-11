Loretta Lynn Celebrates 40th Anniversary of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Movie Starring Sissy Spacek

It’s been 40 years since the movie, Coal Miner’s Daughter, based on Loretta Lynn’s life, hit theaters. The film, which starred Sissy Spacek as Lynn, and Tommy Lee James as Lynn’s husband Doolittle, earned Spacek an Academy Award for Best Actress. Lynn celebrated the milestone on social media, admitting it didn’t seem possible that four decades had passed since it first hit theaters.

“I can’t believe it’s been 40 years,” Lynn shared on Instagram. “I worked hard to make sure the movie was as authentic as possible and I gained one of my best friends in Sissy Spacek. The movie was a hit right out the gate. Great memories and fun times!”

Spacek earlier spoke out about her friendship with the Country Music Hall of Fame member, while Spacek accepted the 2018 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award on Lynn’s behalf.

“She cast me in the movie, first of all,” Spacek told PopCulture.com. “And we had an instantaneous friendship. It was bizarre. She says, ‘Sissy, we were twins in another life.’ And I go, ‘Okay, yeah, I get that.’ She helped me so much with the role. She opened her eyes to me, she opened her heart to me. We’re god-sisters.”

Spacek, like Lynn, spent most of her life in the public eye, but the actress insists that isn’t why their friendship has stood the test of time.

“It didn’t have anything really to do with our professional career,” Spacek said. “It was just we’re like girlfriends. We’re best friends. We sit around and chew the fat so to speak. We hang out, we play music. We haven’t done that in a while but we’re going to. We’re going to get back to it. Just we love each other.”

The 87-year-old might have been a trailblazer in country music, but that doesn’t mean she is a fan of the genre now. Lynn recently made some strong accusations against the current state of country music, hinting she might not be done making music in the process.

“I’m not happy at all,” Lynn said via PEOPLE. “I think that they’re completely losing it. And I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It’s been around, as far as I’m concerned, longer than any of it.”

“I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame,” she continued. “I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Larry Busacca