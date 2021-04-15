Little Big Town Member Phillip Sweet Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Little Big Town member Phillip Sweet has tested positive for COVID-19, his fellow band members revealed in an interview on Thursday. Speaking to Audacy, Jimi Westbrook told Kelly Ford that Sweet was "not feeling good."

"We might as well break the news, he's got the COVID," Karen Fairchild revealed, sharing that her bandmate is "doing okay." "He seems to be holding off the really bad stuff, just a little not feeling great," Westbrook said before Fairchild relayed that Sweet is hoping he will be "over the hump" today. After Ford wondered if she was the first person to notice Sweet's absence during an interview, Kimberly Schlapman confirmed, "You're the first person."

"We've only done one other interview," Fairchild pointed out. "Either they were uncomfortable and didn't want to ask... Unfortunately, he's so sad missing out on this whole ACM week, but he'll be back with us soon." Little Big Town is currently scheduled to perform at the ACM Awards on Sunday night, and Sweet will not join the group.

Ford joked about who they might get to replace Sweet during the performance, with Westbrook telling her that "We auditioned about 50 people" before Schlapman asked, "What's the gazillionaire's name, though? That looks like him?" "Yeah, we got Richard Branson coming in," Westbrook cracked.

Luke Bryan was also slated to perform during the show and it is now unclear whether he will do so after announcing on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm sad to say I won't be a part of tonight's first live American Idol show," he wrote in a social media message to fans. "I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

Other scheduled performers during Sunday's ACMs will include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young. The 2021 ACM Awards air April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and live and on demand on Paramount+, which you can sign up for here.

