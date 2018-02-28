Listen to Jake Owen’s New Single, ‘I Was Jack (You Were Diane)’

Jake Owen has just released a new tune, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” If the song, which is the debut single from his upcoming new album, is any indication, Owen’s sixth studio album might be his best yet.

“I never release a song without the intention of stepping up to the plate and knocking it out of the park,” says Owen. “When I first heard ‘I Was Jack (You Were Diane),’ I thought, ‘How can I do this and re-create what is already a classic song?’ But the more I listened to it, the more I saw my own life growing up. The original ‘Jack & Diane’ was about ‘two American kids growing up in the heartland’ and that image is exactly what so many country songs are based on.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” which says, “Do you turn it up, do you sing along / Every time you hear that song / Like we did then, like we did when / Do you close your eyes, does it make you laugh /Do the memories take you back / To six-packs and a Chevy Cheyenne / Way back when I was Jack and you were Diane,” references the 1982 hit, “Jack and Diane,” by John Mellencamp. For that reason, it was important for Owen to make sure the original singer felt good about Owen releasing “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”

“Plus, the most important thing to me and my team is that we sent the song to Mellencamp and he digs the track,” adds Owen. “Getting his stamp of approval sealed the deal for me that this song should be our debut single.”

Owen’s next album will also mark his first on Big Loud Records, after releasing his previous ones on RCA Records. More importantly, the upcoming set of tunes reunites Owen with producer Joey Moi, who produced both Owen’s Barefoot Blue Jean Night and Days of Gold albums.

“It’s been revitalizing. Making music with Joey is all about recording songs that reflect who I am,” Owen reveals. “I’ve seen the negative side of life and the positive side – and I really like the positive side. I want my songs to put a smile on your face.”

“I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” is available for download on iTunes.

Owen will kick off his Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour on May 18, with Chris Janson and Jordan Davis serving as his opening acts. Dates are available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/JakeOwenOfficial