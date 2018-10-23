Listen to New Song by Florida Georgia Line, ‘Talk You Out of It’

The new song Florida Georgia Line has been teasing is out! The tune, “Talk You Out of It” is from their upcoming, still-untitled new album.

“Talk You Out of It,” which says, “I talked you into taking up our time, making up your mind / Switching back and forth for an hour / Now you’re looking like a line from a Vandross song / I’m looking at that fine little dress you got on / Don’t get me wrong, girl, I love it / Now I just wanna talk you out of it,” is part of their next project, which includes their current single, “Simple.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it’s pretty simple,” Hubbard says of the forthcoming record. “I think with every album we do we just try to evolve as our life has. [We] try to write the best songs that we possibly can and find the best songs that we possibly can between the last album and the current album, and just record the best songs that we can find and songs that we connect with and songs that we think our fans will.

“And I think we got to do that more with this album than with any album because we’ve been able to write so much, on and off the road this time,” he continues. “So I think we both feel more confident in this album than any previous album. And I think you should feel that way about every record or you’re not doing your job right.”

FGL, who has spent 31 weeks (and counting) at the top of the charts with Bebe Rexha on their “Meant to Be” collaboration, hint that they might have several special guests on the new set of tunes.

“[We] put it out there and said ‘You want to come to the studio and get on this song?’” Hubbard recalls. “So we’re still kind of dreaming and scheming, but we’re definitely going to do some kind of collaboration.”

“These songs and this album have been sitting around for a while,” Brian Kelley adds, “so we’re ready to get it out.”

Florida Georgia Line has a long history of collaborating with other artists. In addition to Rexha, the duo has shared the stage or studio – or both – with artists like the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, The Chainsmokers, Luke Bryan and more.

“It’s just something that we love,” says Hubbard. “We love to learn from other artists, friends of ours. We also love to bring in artists who have had a huge influence in our music and our life. Backstreet [Boys], that’s the band for us that we grew up listening to. George Strait and the Backstreet Boys. Kind of mixing it up.”

Download “Talk You Out of It” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder