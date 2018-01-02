LISTEN: Brothers Osborne Preview New Single, ‘Shoot Me Straight’

Brothers Osborne are giving fans a sneak peek of their upcoming new single, “Shoot Me Straight.” The song, which has the classic Brothers Osborne sound, is the first release from their upcoming new album.

“Shoot Me Straight,” which says, “Don’t give me that salt shaker and lime / Don’t give me that comeback chaser this time / Don’t muddle it up, don’t water it down / Give me everything you got right here, right now,” might have, appropriately, been written at the beach.

“We went down to Florida, just to get out of Nashville and kinda clear our heads a little bit, with Jay Joyce our producer, and we shacked up in a beach house,” John Osborne revealed. “We intended on maybe leaving with anywhere between six to eight songs, and we ended up recording 11 songs. I can’t come out and say that we’ve finished our record, but we got pretty damn close if we didn’t finish.”

The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year hinted that they were eager to share songs from their new record with their fans.

“I feel very, very, very good about this record that we did,” John Osborne added. “And I know everyone says that about their new music and that’s cliché or whatever. I actually really like our record! And man, I can’t wait to play it for everybody. I want to play it for everyone right now, but I know we have to wait.”

No word yet on when the album will be released. “Shoot Me Straight” will be available on Friday, Jan. 5.

