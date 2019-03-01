Lindsay Ell Posts Update Following Surgery to Remove Precancerous Cells

Lindsay Ell is giving an update on her health following her recent surgery to remove precancerous cells.

“Thanks for all the well wishes yesterday…everything went good,” Ell shared, along with a photo while resting in her hospital bed. “Grateful for the doctors & nurses for getting me in before my month trip around the world….I leave tonight, and am a surgery thumbs up.”

Ell previously revealed she was undergoing the surgery to remove the precancerous cells, after a doctor discovered them during a routine check-up.

“I don’t have cancer, but the doctor found pre-cancerous cells growing in my body that need to be removed,” she posted on social media. “Sometimes we think we’re fine, but never underestimate the power of a check up. It could save your life. Going in for surgery today. Gonna get this stuff out of my body.”

Ell might have to spend some time recovering, but she will likely still find time, and strength, to work on her upcoming new album, which she promises will be both personal and commercial.

“I look at my record in half,” Ell told PopCulture.com. “Maybe that’ll be four songs, six songs. Maybe it’ll be five and five. Maybe it’ll be seven and four. I don’t even know how many songs are going to end up on the album yet, but I kind of split it in two parts. I need some radio songs, and then I need songs that I know when I play a live show that fans are going to geek out at and they’re going to get excited too.

“Maybe in the best of every world, those two worlds can collide and a song can be part of both categories, but it’s okay if there’s two different categories,” she continued. “It’s okay. They can easily end up on the same album and it sound fluid. They aren’t completely different things, but they’re just a different mindset when I go into the studio and I record it.”

Ell has several shows concerts scheduled over the next few months, including shows in Germany and Amsterdam, as part of C2C: Country to Country. She will also head to Las Vegas for the ACMs on April 7, where she is nominated for an ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. Find all of Ell’s upcoming dates at her official website.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

