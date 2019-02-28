Lindsay Ell Undergoing Surgery to Remove Precancerous Cells

Lindsay Ell has revealed that she will be undergoing surgery on Thursday, Feb. 28 to remove pre-cancerous cells, telling fans that she does not have cancer.

Ell shared her decision in a social media post, explaining that she had decided to take preemptive measures and make the best choice for her health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t have cancer, but the doctor found pre-cancerous cells growing in my body that need to be removed,” she wrote. “Sometimes we think we’re fine, but never underestimate the power of a check up. It could save your life. Going in for surgery today. Gonna get this stuff out of my body.”

I don’t have cancer, but the doctor found pre-cancerous cells growing in my body that need to be removed. Sometimes we think we’re fine, but never underestimate the power of a check up. It could save your life. Going in for surgery today. Gonna get this stuff out of my body. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/HUuZ5ybsb4 — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) February 28, 2019

Ell was recently nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming ACM Awards, and her reaction to the news was captured on video, with the singer sharing the emotional clip on social media.

The video sees Ell head into a room where she thinks she’s going to take a photo for her new publishing deal, but little did she know her team was on hand to surprise her with the news of her nomination.

In her caption, the Canadian country singer thanked her team for helping her to get where she is today.

“I don’t mean to have so many sappy posts in a week… But this nomination is as much about my team as it is me.. I have worked really hard the past 15 years to get here, yes. But I would not be standing here without every single person who stood beside me and fights for how much they believe in me every day,” she wrote. “Thank you [ACM Awards]. My first ACM nomination….I am so grateful, and SO EXCITED! See y’all in Vegas.”

The ACM Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 7.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin