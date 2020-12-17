Leslie Jones Gutted Over Charley Pride's Death: 'F— Corona'

By BreAnna Bell

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones shared her reaction to the death of country music giant Charley Pride on Twitter. Pride died on Saturday due to coronavirus-related complications. He was 86 years old.

"My mom used to love her some Charley Pride," Jones said in the video. "Can you believe that corona took him out? He's lived through decades of probably beating all kinds of obstacles and corona is what takes him out. Sucks, man. Corona sucks man. F-- corona, seriously. Rest in peace, Charley."

