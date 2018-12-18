Lena Stone Releases Festive ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ Video

Lena Stone is giving PopCulture.com readers an exclusive first look at her video for the holiday classic, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

“My family has a really epic holiday playlist that my dad put together years ago, and listening to Christmas music as a family has always been a really big part of our holiday tradition,” Stone told PopCulture.com. “At the very top of that playlist is the Frank Sinatra Christmas album (we love the classics), and so to me those songs always kicked off the holiday season!”

“His version of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ is so iconic, and so I wanted to put my own spin on it this year for Christmas,” she continued. “Plus, we recorded it live at this incredible loft in downtown Nashville on a gorgeous white baby grand piano that I wished I could steal and take home with me!”

Stone has had an unforgettable 2018, releasing her freshman EP, which includes the hit song, “Running Out of Red Lights,” which also became her first video released nationwide.

“This holiday season is so exciting because it caps off the most incredible year of my career, from the release of my debut EP to my first music video on CMT,” gushed the singer. “And, as if that wasn’t enough, I’ve spent the last few months of the year writing new music that I am so proud of and that I get to record at the beginning of the new year. I can’t wait to share the new music I’ve been working on with all of my friends and fans!”

Stone might have a throwback sound to her voice, but her heart and soul will always belong in country music.

“I’m always being asked how I got into country music being from New England, but it was actually a really natural progression!” Stone previously told PopCulture.com. “I grew up on the singer-songwriters of the 60s and 70s like James Taylor and Carole King, so a focus on songwriting has been at the heart of my love of music from the beginning. When I was in middle school, I first heard ‘Baby Girl’ by Sugarland and fell in love with their music.”

“Carrie Underwood won American Idol, Keith Urban had his huge crossover hit with ‘You’ll Think Of Me’ and Taylor Swift released her first album,” she added. “I connected with all that music so deeply, and I’ve been writing and living country music ever since.”

Purchase Stone’s EP on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Ryan