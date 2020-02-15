Watch LeAnn Rimes Cover Billie Eilish’s ‘When the Party’s Over’

As covers go, this might be one of the best. LeAnn Rimes just delivered a flawless cover of Billie Eilish‘s “When the Party’s Over.” The song appears on Eilish’s freshman When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? record.

Rimes chose “When the Party’s Over” in part because of the way the song resonated with her, both musically and personally.

“‘When the Party’s Over’ has a haunting quality about it that has always moved me,” Rimes said in a statement about the song. “When dreaming up the way to cover this song, that haunting quality is something I wanted to expand on. Singing it acapella does just that and there’s also an intimacy, a vulnerable connection from artist to listener, almost like you were hearing me sing a deeply confessional journal entry.”

“When the Party’s Over” is just one of several songs that Rimes is releasing throughout the month of February.

“I’m releasing covers of my favorite LovE songs every Friday throughout February as a part of my LovE Sessions,” Rimes revealed. “LovE has so many different meanings and associations, so I’m trying to encompass the word in various ways through the songs I chose. I film the sessions at my house with my husband filming it all, so what I’m sharing with the world is intimate and raw.”

Rimes might be releasing covers, but she is also working on new music. The wife of actor Eddie Cibrian released her last full album, Remnants, in 2016, followed by the EP, Re-Imagined, in 2018.

“I’m in the process of writing and recording new music, which I am very excited about!” boasted Rimes. “I want to make sure to be very intentional with what I release next, so I’m making sure to take my time as I find new ways of creating.”

In addition to new music, Rimes is also continuing her commitment to maintaining her health in 2020, which she vows to continue, in some capacity, even if she hits the road.

“I am flexible yet committed, Rimes told Mind Body Green. “If I can’t get a full-hour workout in, I do what I can in 10 to 20 minutes or some stretching … If I haven’t gotten enough sleep, I allow my body to rest. Listening to what our body needs in the moment is the most important key. I also make it a point to get massages when I am at home and on the road. I demand a lot of my body, between traveling and the stage. I do everything I can to show it love.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Anna Webber