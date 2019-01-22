Lauren Alaina’s Former Boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, Speaks Out After Split

Lauren Alaina’s former boyfriend, is speaking out after their split. The actor and model shared their joint statement on Instagram, along with his own thoughts on their future.

“Jeremiah 29:11 ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you, not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future,’” Hopkins began his post. “As badly as we wanted to make it work, and as hard as we fought to stay together, she and I just weren’t a part of each other’s perfect plan for our individual lives. And that’s ok. She and I get to focus solely on ourselves and our different futures for the first time since high school.

“Sometimes what we want and what God has for us is two totally different things,” he added. “Just trust that no matter the outcome, everything works out for the betterment of your life.”

Their joint statement, shared on Alaina’s social media pages, said, “Over the last several years, you have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family, and we couldn’t be more grateful. You share your lives with us, and we always want to be open with you in return. We want to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement.

“While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years,” the statement continued. “We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives. We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision. Thank you always for your love and support.”

The American Idol alum also shared that she wished nothing but the best for Hopkins.

“We ask for grace, compassion, and respect in this time,” she added. “I don’t regret a single second with Alex. I wish him the very best. Please do the same.”

Alaina and Hopkins announced their engagement last summer. They had not yet announced a wedding date. Alaina will hit the road next month, to serve as the opening act on Blake Shelton‘s Friends & Heroes Tour. Find dates at LaurenAlainaOfficial.com.

