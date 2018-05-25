Lauren Alaina’s Biggest Regret With Her Success

It’s not necessarily easy being Lauren Alaina these days. The reigning ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year, currently touring with Jason Aldean on his High Noon Neon Tour, says that her rising popularity, especially with No. 1 hits with both her “Doin’ Fine” single and her “What Ifs” Kane Brown duet, comes with a price.

“I’ve played really big tours like this before, but I’ve never had the success that I have now while playing on these tours,” Alaina tells Taste of Country. “So up to this point I’ve always liked to sign [autographs] after every show—but when there are 16,000 people in the crowd, I can’t do that anymore.

“I mean, I just can’t,” she continues. “We’ve talked about it a lot, and even if five percent of those people come to meet me, it’s a lot of people. Plus, there are curfews at these amphitheaters and the rules are very different.”

Not that Alaina won’t meet any of her fans. The American Idol alum says she has a way of narrowing down who would most like to spend time with her after the show.

“Now while I am on stage, I just kind of have been scouting the audience,” she reveals. “I hate that I’m not getting to meet all of them, but now I’m trying to take the time to pay attention to the people who look like they would really want to meet me. My team goes out after the show, and gets them to come backstage. It’s just about making everyone feel special. So if you want to meet me, bring a sign, and I’ll do my best.”

Alaina, who grew up dreaming of being a country star, knows she owes plenty to her fans, who have paved the way for her success.

“I was a little girl with a dream out there once,” admits Alaina. “I love when someone goes out of their way to hug me and make me feel special. I try to give that back to my fans. I mean, these people are the reason I got to buy a house this year.”

As much as the exuberant singer enjoys taking the stage each night, she also enjoys, perhaps almost as much, the chance to connect with fellow music lovers.

“I always kind of wonder what its like for people that do this job that aren’t really people people,” she noted. “I’m like a social butterfly. If I’m not talking to someone, I’m talking to myself!

“I just love people, and I think that’s my message, as an artist—inclusion of all people. I think we all have stories and we are all doing the best we can,” adds Alaina. “That’s just who I am. I try to love everyone fully.”

A list of all of Alaina’s upcoming shows can be found on her website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/laurenalaina