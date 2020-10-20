Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town and More Performing for Annual 'Opry Goes Pink' Show

✖

The Grand Ole Opry is hosting its 12th annual "Opry Goes Pink" show to support the fight against breast cancer on Oct 24, and this year's lineup includes Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, and Rita Wilson with Victoria Shaw and Erin Kinsey. The show will be the Opry's 4,797th consecutive Saturday night broadcast and will air live on Circle and Gray TV stations as well as DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other TV affiliates at 7 p.m. CT.

The Opry can also be heard on 650 WSM-AM, wsmonline.com, and SiriusXM: Willie’s Roadhouse, and a companion stream hosted by Carly Pearce will stream Circle All Acess' YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. The annual show is a partnership between the Opry, Susan G. Komen and Komen Central Tennessee in the fight against breast cancer, and during the show, listeners will learn more about the fight against breast cancer and the work of Susan G. Komen. Fans will also be invited to donate to the cause.

A limited number of 1,100 attendees are planned in accordance with operating plans developed in collaboration with the Nashville Public Health Department. Measures include socially distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff and enhanced cleaning practices.

Along with performing at the Opry on Saturday, Wilson shared on her Instagram account that she is working on another initiative to aid in the fight against breast cancer. "1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime," she shared in a recent post. "I was one of them.I am thrilled to be working on something that will bring hope and comfort to all those facing breast cancer." In her latest post, Wilson revealed her multiple collaborators on her project, which include Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks and Sara Evans.

Alaina told Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast that playing banjo at the Grand Ole Opry was her dad's childhood dream. Alaina's dad comes from a musical family and the duo has performed together on multiple occasions over the years, including a show at the Opry, which was a major moment for both of them.

"I played the Grand Ole Opry tons of times, and my dad, I think, has played there with me two or three times," Alaina shared. "It's pretty special."

The 26-year-old added that she will "never forget" the first time she played the Opry, when her dad "cried like a baby." "He was in the Army, he's a tough macho man, but not when it comes to his baby girl," she said. "I can make my daddy cry any given time."