Lauren Alaina on ‘Doin’ Fine’: ‘I Live a Country Song’

Lauren Alaina’s latest single, “Doin’ Fine,’ from her 2017 Road Less Traveled album. The song, which begins, “Daddy got sober, Momma got his best friend / I’ve cut down crying to every other weekend,” might sound like a sad, fictitious tale, but the reality is, it’s entirely autobiographical.

“‘Doin’ Fine’ is a really special song, because it’s super uplifting but really honest at the same time,” Alaina shares. “It’s almost like, ‘What is going on?’ If you don’t know me and you don’t know that’s actually what I went through, you would almost be like, ‘Oh my gosh! She really tried to write a country song,’ but the truth is I really live a country song.”

Alaina wrote the song with Emily Shackleton and busbee, after her parents divorced and her father completed rehab, but didn’t put it on her record until she got their blessing.

“I had to talk to them about it, before I even put it on the album,” Alaina says (quote via The Boot). “It is brutally honest and leaves a lot of room for people to have a lot of opinions. But I think we all have problems, and we’re all broken, and it’s important for me to share that brokenness, because it got me here, and going through those things shaped me into the human that I am now.

“I got really tired of fighting who I am, and I did that for a really long time; I was trying to be this perfect girl, perfect family, perfect body, and those people aren’t real,” she continues. “So I got tired of trying to be that. I think this song just kind of speaks that message overall. That’s my message as an artist: Nobody’s perfect.”

Alaina will hit the road next month, to serve as the opening act on Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour. A list of all of her upcoming shows is available on her website. Download “Doin’ Fine” on iTunes.

Photo Credit:Instagram/LaurenAlaina