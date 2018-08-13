Lauren Akins Shares the Sweetest Photos for Daughter Ada James’ First Birthday

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins‘ daughter Ada James celebrated her first birthday on Sunday, August 12, and her parents made sure to mark the occasion on social media with a series of totally adorable photos.

The mom of two used Instagram to share a slideshow of snaps of her daughter from the past year, showcasing Ada James’ bubbly personality and her myriad of facial expressions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My sweet chunky baby girl is one tonight,” she wrote. “Ada James, a year ago tonight when I held you for the first time our little world changed forever. I’ve never wanted to kiss someone’s cheeks like it’s my job like I do YOURS.”

“You are SO much fun to watch grow, baby! Being your mama is one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me,” Akins continued. “Your sweet little spirit is perfect in our crazy house:) and so are alllllll of your faces.”

“I love you more than words can say Little Bit,” she concluded. “Happy first Birthday Ada James girl.”

Along with the slideshow, the mom of two shared a set of snaps of herself and Rhett planting a pair of kisses on their younger daughter’s cheeks, which are as adorably chubby as they come.

“Also-some late night/early bday kisses from me and daddy last night,” Akins wrote. “You’re welcome.”

Rhett also got in on the action with a photo of Ada James wearing a man’s hat and a pineapple-printed onesie.

“Happy 1st birthday sweet baby girl!” he wrote. “I love you so much it hurts.”

Along with Ada James, Rhett and Akins are parents to daughter Willa Gray, 2, who they adopted from Uganda last spring.

Speaking to Access Online, Rhett shared that the couple will likely be adding to their family in the near future, as Akins has a plan in place when it comes to growing the group’s numbers.

“Lauren wants to have five kids before she turns 34. That is her plan,” the “Life Changes” singer revealed. “So you can probably expect three new babies in the next five years. She’s the boss.”

He added that he and Akins, who are both 28, are “absolutely” open to another adoption.

“I don’t know when,” he shared. “We’ll probably just wait for God to put that in our path and figure that out in that way, but we would definitely love to adopt again.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins