Lauren Akins Launches Jewelry Line to Benefit Children in Uganda

Lauren Akins has been supporting the children and communities of Uganda for years, with the mom of two and husband Thomas Rhett even adopting daughter Willa Gray from the African country last year.

To spread even more awareness and help as much as possible, Akins has embarked on a new venture, teaming up with Nashville jewelry designer Emily Dee to launch the Lauren Akins X Ladybird line, which will support Love One International’s charitable efforts in Uganda.

The collection features three versions of the same necklace, offered in silver, gold and gold with diamonds. Each piece contains three dainty charms representing the phrase “Love + 1,” which is a hallmark statement of the organization.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Akins shared that she wanted to create something well-made that would help support the nonprofit. The necklaces are all high-end pieces and range in price from $99 to $749.

“I wanted to design something well-made,” Akins explained. “I’m really bad about taking my jewelry off, so it’s got to be something that can get wet. It’s got to be something that can withstand two toddlers all day.”

In addition to two-year-old Willa Gray, the 28-year-old is also mom to daughter Ada James, who was born in August.

Akins has been a longtime supporter of the nonprofit 147 Million Orphans and also Love One International, which was built from founder Suzanne Mayernick’s work with the former organization. Akins is currently a member of the board for Love One International, which aims to provide children with necessities like food, water, education and medical treatment while empowering parents, helping to rebuild families and develop sustainable homes.

“It’s so hard when you look at the world as a whole and kids in the world, you want to help them all,” Akins said. “You wish everybody was happy, you wish nobody had a rough life or had to grow up without something.”

“The reality is, the thought of wrapping your brain around helping every child in the world seems impossible,” she continued, “but loving one is not. Everybody can love just one, or just love the one in front of you, whatever loving them looks like. I really think that people can change the world if you love the one in front of you.”

