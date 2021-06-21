Lauren Akins Calls Husband Thomas Rhett 'The Best' Dad on Father's Day

✖

With three daughters, Thomas Rhett is a pro at parenting, and his wife, Lauren Akins, made sure to celebrate her husband with a sweet Instagram post on Father's Day on Sunday. The Live in Love author posted a slideshow of photos of Rhett with their daughters, 5-year-old Willa Gray, 3-year-old Ada James and 1-year-old Lennon Love, including shots of the group on some of the vacations they took over the past year.

"You are THE BEST daddy to our (almost) 4 girls we could have ever dreamed up," Akins wrote. "you love us so well and I hope today you felt as loved as you are. we had the best day with you. Happy Fathers Day cutie!! We ADORE you." Rhett will become a father of four when Akins gives birth to the couple's fourth daughter later this year. The duo first announced Akins' pregnancy in May when Rhett shared the news on stage during a concert at Billy Bob's Texas.

"Well... we are pregnant again!" Rhett captioned a photo of himself and his wife backstage at the show, sharing that Akins gave him the okay to share their pregnancy news with the crowd over his in-ear monitors before he was about to play his new song "To the Guys That Date My Girls." "Anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl," Rhett wrote, joking, "feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table."

The "Country Again" singer told PEOPLE earlier this month that he can't wait to continue his role as girl dad. "I feel like I've got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we've already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it," he said.

"My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in," the 31-year-old added. "It's going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I'm ready to embrace it."