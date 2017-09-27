‘Laguna Beach’ Creators Launching New Nashville-Based Reality Series

CMT announced on Wednesday that a new reality series about life in Nashville is coming to the network.

In the same vein of MTV's The Hills and Laguna Beach, CMT's new reality series, Music City will track the lives of young musicians trying to find success. Not to mention, balance their personal lives, while navigating through friendships and romantic relationships.

The Hollywood Reporter says the reality series created and executive produced by Adam DiVello, will premiere alongside Nashville early next year and feature eight episodes for its first season.

"Music has always played a huge role in the storytelling process of my past series," DiVello said. "With Music City, we'll take that element to another level, as we document the real-life struggles, heartaches, and drama of those chasing their dreams of stardom."

He adds that "Nashville is such an exciting city," making it the perfect backdrop for taking the storytelling process from his past series to another level, documenting real-life struggles in the big city.