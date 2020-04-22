Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli Cashiola, are quarantining at home with their kids, and several weeks in, they've decided to share an update with fans. On Tuesday, April 21, Haywood uploaded a video of himself and his wife performing a parody of Phil Vassar's "Just Another Day in Paradise," which they dubbed "Just Another Day In Quarantine." Dressed in their best denim and armed with instruments — Haywood with an electric guitar and Kelli with a ukelele — the pair launch into a description into their lives in quarantine, which includes Zoom dates, sanitized trips to the grocery store and a lot of alcohol.

"It's a new day, the same thing / Just another day in quarantine / Well there's lots of places I'd rather be," they sing. "Parent time, overdue / Happy hour now starts at two / But there ain't enough whiskey / for just another day in quarantine." Haywood and Kelli's kids, 5-year-old son Cash and 2-year-old daughter Lillie, also made appearances in the clip, playing with new toy deliveries, doing schoolwork and being shooed out of the room when their parents put on Tiger King.

"An update from The Haywood’s during quarantine," Haywood wrote in the video's caption. Among the many comments on the clip was one from Vassar, who wrote, "LOVE IT." "THANK YOU PHIL!!!!" Haywood replied. "Been a huge fan a long time. Seen you live a bunch in GA! God bless!" Haywood's Lady Antebellum bandmate Hillary Scott chimed in with, "I cant recover. Incredible," while Charles Kelley joked, "Holy s—. Now I know why you haven’t been answering my texts. This is gold."

Along with making music with his family, Haywood has also teamed up with his bandmates for a number of at-home performances including a tribute to Kenny Rogers with "Islands in the Stream" during this month's CMT Giants special and a performance of their recent single "What I'm Leaving For" for One World: Together at Home. Lady Antebellum also recorded the music video for their Songland-winning song, "Champagne Night," at their homes. On April 20, Lady Antebellum sent "Champagne Night" to country radio, making it the first song from Songland to become a radio single for the artist it was written for.

"We had a blast bringing this song to life for our episode," Scott said of the summer-ready track. "We started the process of the song over the winter in a very different time and headspace. But now, with everything going on, it’s almost like that little dose of exactly what I need right now - a light and fun little reminder to enjoy the simpler moments."