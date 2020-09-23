Lady A, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and More Announced for iHeartCountry Festival

The iHeartCountry Festival will be virtual this year, and the lineup of artists has officially been announced for the annual event, which will take place on Oct. 23. Artists include Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi and Riley Green, with special performances by Morgan Evans and Gabby Barrett and special guest Bobby Bones.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, but will be virtual this year due to the pandemic. The show was recorded from one stage in Nashville and will be broadcast on multiple platforms. Before the event, Capital One cardholders can enter to win the chance to play iHeartCountry’s Capital One Trivia Night with Ballerini, hosted by Bones. Hand-selected players will receive a signed item from Ballerini and the Trivia Night winner will get the chance to announce Ballerini’s performance during the virtual festival. You can enter to take part in Trivia Night here through Oct. 4.

In addition to the Trivia Night sweepstakes, the festival is also giving fans a chance to be part of their favorite artist's performance with a Fan Wall. The iHeartCountry Instagram page is asking fans to submit messages about this year's artist and select shoutouts will be shown during the show.

"Despite this year’s pandemic, we are honored to still be able to host one of Country music’s most anticipated nights with an iconic lineup of the genre’s biggest artists," Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry, said in a statement, via Country Now. "Although fans won’t be able to celebrate in person, the show will be available to our millions of listeners across our iHeartCountry stations nationwide and through the exclusive stream on LiveXLive."

The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One will stream on LiveXLive and broadcast across more than 150 iHeartCountry stations in local markets and at iHeartRadio.com on Oct. 23 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.