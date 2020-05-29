Kip Moore's fourth studio album, Wild World, was released on May 29, and one day prior, the musician shared a 26-minute documentary film chronicling the weeks leading up to the album release, most of which Moore spent at his remote rock climbing facility, BedRock, in Red River Gorge, Kentucky. Titled 7 Days at the Rock, the film follows Moore as he plays guitar on his porch, shoots acoustic videos for several of the songs on Wild World, and of course, climbs some very impressive rocks.

"7 Days at the Rock came around really organically leading up to the release of this record," Moore said in a statement. "This is a unique moment in time for all of us that none of us will ever forget and so it felt right to kind of reflect on everything that is going on, as well as shed some light into the process of releasing Wild World." In addition to climbing, Moore was also writing while isolated in Kentucky and told Rolling Stone that he's already written half of his next album. "It's been kind of oozing out — once I really sunk my teeth into the fact that I'm here for a bit," he said. "It's really just been me and a guitar. That's the way I love to write. It's been nice because you're only really thinking about the essence of what the song is."

For now, he's focused on promoting Wild World, which features 13 songs, 12 of which Moore co-wrote. "I truly hope the fans are able to enjoy this body of work," he said. "A lot of people put countless hours and heart into this project. Cheers to all the fans that have been with us every step of the way." The gritty, rock-influenced project is full of honesty and insight into Moore's life, especially the last song, "Payin' Hard," an announcement of some of Moore's regrets, including missed opportunities with his father before he died of cancer in 2011. "I had that bottled up inside of me for years," Moore told PEOPLE. "I've carried that weight of regret with a few situations. I kept it all pressed down, and then I let it out, all in one go."

The 40-year-old has been touring hard for years, and that pace, combined with hearing problems, has led him to wonder how much longer he'll be calling country music home. "I have truly felt at times I might not last very long in this career, and those are the things that I've had to learn about myself through my journey," he revealed. "I don't know if I can do this for a very long time. I will be the person that, out of nowhere, just vanishes. It's not going to be like, 'Hey, guys, this is going to be my last tour.' I feel like the minute I don't have the same heart that I've had before, and I'm just picking up a check, I'll walk away. I won't say a word about it. I'll just be gone."