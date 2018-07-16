Kip Moore Announces After the Sunburn Tour

Kip Moore is hitting the road, with the singer officially announcing that he will headline his own After the Sunburn Tour this fall.

The trek will kick off in late September in Maryland and stop at cities including New York, Los Angeles and Seattle before wrapping up in Nashville in November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Anyone who knows me knows that the live show means everything to us,” Moore said in a press release. “It’s where we get to thank our die-hard fans that show up to every show year after year, and it’s also where we get to lay all of our cards out on the table and win over new fans. I’m excited to get out to some cities we haven’t played a full show at in a while and with all the awesome acts we have joining us, it’s going to be a hell of a fall!”

Moore will be joined by Jordan Davis, Jillian Jacqueline, The Wild Feathers and Caroline Jones on various dates.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 20 at kipmoore.net.

Moore’s latest album, Slowheart, was released in 2017, with its lead single, “More Girls Like You,” becoming Moore’s fourth Top 10 single. The 38-year-old is currently working on multiple follow-up projects, telling Taste of Country that he has his hands full when it comes to music.

“I’m working on three different projects right now,” he shared. “I’m gonna dig back into the vault with some older songs that didn’t make the record and turn those into this acoustic project. And then I’m working on two completely different projects for full records.”

See the full list of dates below.

9/20/2018 / Silver Springs, MD / The Fillmore Silver Spring**

9/21/2018 / New York, NY / Hammerstein Ballroom**

9/22/2018 / Huntington, NY / The Paramount****

9/28/2018 / Birmingham, AL / Avondale Brewing Co.***

10/4/2018 / Fargo, ND / Scheels Arena*

10/5/2018 / Sioux Falls, SD / The District*

10/6/2018 / Madison, WI / The Sylvee*

10/18/2018 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz*

10/20/2018 / Chattanooga, TN / The Signal*

10/25/2018 / Denver, CO / The Fillmore Auditorium*

10/26/2018 / Salt Lake City, UT / The Complex*

10/27/2018 / Reno, NV Grand / Theatre @ The Grand Sierra Resort*

10/30/2018 / Paso Robles, CA / Vina Robles Amphitheater*

11/1/2018 / Anaheim, CA / House of Blues*

11/2/2018 / Los Angeles, CA / The Wiltern*

11/3/2018 / San Diego, CA / House of Blues*

11/5/2018 / San Francisco, CA / The Regency*

11/8/2018 / Spokane, WA / Fox Theater*

11/9/2018 / Eugene, OR / Hult Center for Performing Arts*

11/10/2018 / Seattle, WA / Paramount Theatre*

11/17/2018 / Nashville, TN / War Memorial Auditorium*

*Dates with Jordan Davis, Jillian Jacqueline // **Dates with The Wild Feathers, Caroline Jones

***Dates with The Wild Feathers, Jillian Jacqueline // ****Dates with The Wild Feathers

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller