Kid Rock Speaks out on Nashville Tornado Damage, Vows to Support Recovery Efforts

Nashville experienced a devastating tornado that left 22 reportedly dead and more than 40 buildings and homes destroyed in its path. The storm saw its path go through downtown Nashville and Middle Tennessee. In the hours that have passed since the tornado dissipated, many celebrities and country music stars have sent their thoughts and prayers towards the city and its victims.

Among those is Kid Rock, who put out a tweet on Tuesday afternoon expressing his concern and revealing that he is prepared to help support the recovery efforts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Whatever needs to be done to help Tennessee and the people she holds hit by last nights devastating storm, count me in,” he wrote on Twitter. “God Bless Nashville. -Kid Rock.”

So very saddened by this and all the lives lost and devastation. It means a lot to those families and Tennessee that you are able to help. Thank you and God bless! — Dina McGowen (@dinamcgowen) March 3, 2020

His message has garnered a lot of praise from his followers, including one user who called him a “class act.”

Along with the “All Summer Long” singer, many others, including Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood have posted messages of support in the wake of the storm.

Urban wrote on Instagram, “Sending love and prayers to all affected by the tornadoes last night throughout Tennessee.”

Meanwhile, Underwood shared during her appearance on TODAY that her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two children had to seek shelter during the storm.

“He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down — we have a little safe room in our house. … I bet everybody was crying,” she explained.

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

Dierks Bentley had a first-hand experience with the storm as he posted a video of the storm from the view of his cockpit. The “Drunk on a Plane” pilot revealed a scary video of the storm from his perspective. He reportedly was able to land the plane and get out of harm’s way before the tornado touched down.