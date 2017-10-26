Kenny Rogers Shares How ‘Islands In the Stream’ Came to Be

Kenny Rogers is preparing to retire from music, and in the meantime he’s reliving some seriously great memories. He recently opened up about how his famous duet with Dolly Parton, “Islands In the Stream” came to be — and it’s safe to say the song wouldn’t be the same without a little bit of Dolly Parton magic.

While speaking to Today in Nashville, Rogers reminisced on the time he and Parton recorded the now famous song together in Los Angeles, saying before Parton came along, the song was missing a little something.

Rogers recalls telling his producer, (and Bee Gees frontman) Barry Gibb, “‘I don’t even like this song anymore.’ He said, ‘You know what we need? Dolly Parton.’ And I said, ‘OK’, but I didn’t really know her.”

As it turns out, Rogers’ manager, Ken Kragen had seen Parton earlier that day downstairs. When he told Rogers she was in the building, Rogers said, “Well, go get her!”

“And Dolly, in her inevitable style, came marching in the studio — and that song was never the same,” Rogers said.

During the interview, the “Gambler” singer spoke about his 30-year friendship with Parton, saying that it “goes beyond music.”

“She’s great, and I think my life is so much richer having known her,” he said.

In fact, Rogers said that one of the proudest moments of his career was his duet with Parton. When asked about what he considers the highlight of his career, he responded with memories of recording with Parton and Lionel Richie.

“Pretty much in the studio with Dolly doing ‘Islands In the Stream’ or with Lionel doing ‘Lady,’ because those both are very rare moments,” Rogers said.

The 79-year-old music icon said he first knew he made it when he was performed with his band, The First Edition, on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1968.

“I remember as a kid watching [The Ed Sullivan Show on] a nine-inch television with my mom and everybody around the neighborhood, and us saying, ‘Boy, those are the stars!’” Rogers said. “And then we were doing The Ed Sullivan Show and we walked on stage and he introduced us and I remember saying ‘Wow, we must have done something pretty cool.’”

The country music industry honored Rogers’ legacy with a tribute concert on Wednesday called “All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers‘ Farewell Concert Celebration.” Artists like Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, the Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Elle King and Alison Kraus helped send him off in style.

As for why Rogers is saying farewell after all this time? He wants to quit while he’s ahead.

“I’ve done so much more than I ever dreamed I could, ever thought I should,” he said. “It’s been a great life, and a great career and I don’t want to ruin it by hanging on too long.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond