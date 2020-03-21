Kenny Rogers A&E ‘Biography’: When Does Country Star’s Special Air?

Kenny Rogers, the beloved country musician behind hits like “The Gambler” and “Lady,” passed away on Friday night. A flood of sympathy came in from fans and friends once the news broke, with many sharing a look back at the star’s life on social media.

A&E is taking it another step with the premiere of their latest Biography special focusing on the late singer. The special is set to premiere on Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET. and will give fans a final chance to say goodbye to Rogers amid the lack of public memorial due to the coronavirus.

According to a press release from A&E, Biography: Kenny Rogers will cover the singer’s childhood, his first taste of music with The First Edition, and his successful run as a solo country artist that cemented his legacy.

“Utilizing live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Rogers’ 2017 star-studded farewell concert, All In For The Gambler, in Nashville, this Biography special pays tribute to a true country music legend. The two-hour documentary also features exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance by Rogers himself as well as intimate interviews with family and fellow luminaries,” the press release states.

The names set to appear in the special include Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Jamey Johnson, and a few other surprises.

Rogers’ family released a statement confirming his passing in the early hours Saturday morning. According to the statement, the singer passed away “peacefully” at home due to natural causes and was under hospice care at the time.

The country legend leaves behind a career that dipped toes in a lot of ponds and earned him a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015. While he performed the farewell show mentioned by A&E back in 2017, he was still intent on touring in 2018 before having to cancel in April due to his health.

“Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges,” a statement said. “His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation.”

Rogers added a few words himself at the time, expressing his thanks at being able to say goodbye to fans across the two years he performed on his The Gambler’s Last Deal tour.

Tune in to A&E’s Biography: Kenny Rogers on Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET.