Kenny Chesney Adds Second Gillette Stadium Show to Chillaxification Tour 2020

Due to overwhelming fan demand, Kenny Chesney is adding a second Gillette Stadium show to his Chillaxification Tour 2020. As with his previous tours, Chesney is wrapping up the tour by performing at the iconic venue.

“It’s amazing to me how much the people there and where I’m from have in common,” Chesney says of the unlikely bond. “Passionate people who care about each other, who work hard, play hard and see music as something that brings them together. I am always amazed at the way these final tour days in Boston hit us so strong and so hard. Rather than waiting, based on the calls, texts and tweets, we figured we should just go ahead and get this second show on sale, too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For Chesney, his favorite part about his job is being able to give his fans an escape, if only for a couple hours.

“Like I love to say onstage, ‘Whatever’s bothering you – your job, your girlfriend, your husband, traffic, bills or something else – leave it out there, give us your night, shake it off and have some fun!’” Chesney explained. “There is so much stuff to stress us out, but for one night, or at Gillette, two nights, c’mon out and forget. That’s what we’re here to do.”

Chesney will be joined for the entire tour by Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion, as well as Michael Franti & Spearhead.

“These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do,” Chesney said of the tour. “It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new – and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!”

Chesney’s previous Songs for the Saints Tour took Chesney to smaller venues, but he is eager to return to the stadiums, allowing him to perform in front of even more fans.

“I love playing for No Shoes Nation any time, anywhere, but these stadium shows are always something so powerful,” Chesney said. “I can’t tell you how much anticipation goes into each one. Not to mention, we’re always wanting to top what’s come before – and I think this lineup might just pack the most fun of them all.”

Chesney’s Gillette Stadium shows will take place on Aug. 28 and 29. Find dates and more information at KennyChesney.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Emma Mcintyre