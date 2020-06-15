Kenny Chesney Announces Rescheduled Chillaxification Tour Stadium Dates

After postponing his Chillaxification Tour to 2021, Kenny Chesney has officially announced new dates for the trek, which will now begin on May 1, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The tour was originally scheduled to run from April - August 2020 but was delayed until late May due to the coronavirus pandemic before ultimately being postponed another year. The tour will retain its original openers Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

"I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues," Chesney said in a statement. "I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved." Tickets originally purchased for the 2020 shows are automatically valid for the rescheduled dates. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled shows have 30 days from Monday, June 15 to request a refund at the point of purchase. The 2020 shows in Houston and San Antonio were unable to be rescheduled for 2021 so fans who purchased in those markets will received a refund. Rescheduled amphitheater dates have not yet been announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) on Jan 24, 2020 at 10:09am PST

"So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea," Chesney continued. "Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby – and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring. There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out."

See the updated list of 2021 tour dates below:

May 1 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May 8 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 15 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

May 22 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 29 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.

June 5 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

June 12 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 19 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.

June 26 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.

July 3 Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.

July 10 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.

July 17 CenturyLink Field Seattle, Wash.

July 24 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif.

July 31 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.

August 7 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

August 14 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.

August 21 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug 27 & 28 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.