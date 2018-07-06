Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Joining Graffiti U Tour to Spend Time With Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini previously revealed that her husband, Morgan Evans, was joining her on the road for a few dates, while she serves as the opening act on Keith Urban‘s Graffiti U Tour. But now, the 24-year-old says Evans might not be hitting the road to spend more time with her.

“[Keith is] his favorite artist,” Ballerini tells ABC News Radio. “He loves Keith Urban, as do I. And so, I have a feeling that I’ll be seeing him a lot this summer, and I don’t even know if it’s because of me – I think it might be because of Keith.”

“But either way, I’ll take it!” she adds with a laugh.

Ballerini spent the first part of 2018 headlining her own Unapologetically Tour, but she gladly returned to serving as an opening act to join Urban for a few months.

“Keith’s my favorite artist, especially in the format,” Ballerini admits. “He’s one of those artists that somehow reinvents himself with every record, but stays the same.”

“Not many people can do it,” she adds. “And it’s really fascinating to me how he walks that line of reinventing himself, but keeping that same heart that people just have loved from the beginning. And I’m really excited to watch that closely and really learn from that.”

In addition to watching Urban perform night after night, the “I Hate Love Songs” singer also hopes to learn how Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, keep their marriage strong in spite of their busy careers – something Ballerini and Evans are still trying to figure out.

“I feel like they balance their lives very well, because they’re at that level,” Ballerini tells Nash Country Daily, “which is why I’m saying we need to keep our heads down for a bit longer.”

Urban might be the more seasoned artist, but the Aussie has plenty of respect for Ballerini as well.

“We talked about touring [together before] and not enough of the dates lined up for us to do it, and they just did this time,” Urban notes. “One of those stars lining up moments. I just felt musically it’s such a great compatibility of fusion that we both sort of work in. It’s certainly not pure country, neither of us.

“We obviously grew up with contemporary country influences, pop country influences, and I just felt that it was a great, great collaborative blend of the two of us,” he adds. “I always think about my audiences too and who are they going to respond to, and I think they’ll love Kelsea.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz