Kelsea Ballerini Is ‘Losing It’ Over The Rockettes Dancing to ‘Miss Me More’

Kelsea Ballerini hoped when she wrote “Miss Me More,” her latest No. 1 hit, that it would be a success, but she likely never imagined that world-famous dance company, The Rockettes, would perform an entire routine to the anthemic single. Ballerini just shared part of the routine on social media, revealing she was blown away by the honor.

“Absolutely losing it at [The Rockettes] dancing to miss me more,” Ballerini gushed. “ABSOLUTELY LOSING IT.”

The love seems to be mutual, with The Rockettes admitting they are big fans of Ballerini and her music.

“Please come see us next time you’re in NYC at Radio City!” the group posted. “You’re our definition of [girl power].”

“Miss Me More” is the last single from Ballerini’s sophomore Unapologetically album, but fans won’t have to wait long for new music. The 25-year-old just teased she would release her next single in the near future.

“Making majorrr moves on kb3 this week,” Ballerini posted on social media. “First single [soon]. Any predictions?”

Ballerini has promised that her next record will be more authentically her than her previous two projects.

“I learned what it can do,” told The Tennessean of her vocal abilities. “I learned what makes it special. And, I stopped trying to sing like my heroes. I think vocally on this record I’m really excited about where that is laying.”

The Grand Ole Opry member also revealed that she has plenty of sad songs on the record, even though she is happily married to Morgan Evans.

“I think now that I’m married, it gives me such a perspective on the other relationships that failed me,” she explained. “I’m writing the most heartbreaking songs I’ve ever written because I understand what went wrong before now. I think the older I get … the more confident I feel about writing that kind of stuff. I write my songs, and I play guitar, and I write about what I’m going through. I’m just really excited to clean the slate again.”

Ballerini hasn’t announced a title or release date, although early 2020 is expected. She will head to her husband’s native Australia to play two shows next month. Keep track of album and tour updates on her website.

