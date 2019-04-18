Kelsea Ballerini Insists She Is ‘Not Famous’ After Selling out Arena Tour Dates

Kelsea Ballerini sold out the first three shows on her headlining Miss Me More Tour, and just became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, but according to Ballerini, she is just like any other young woman, and definitely not famous.

“I’m not famous,” Ballerini insisted to PopCulture.com at a media event. “No, no. I don’t think so. I don’t really know if that’s ever gonna click with me, that word. Carrie Underwood is famous. Garth Brooks is famous. I think for me, my perspective will always be a country music fan. I don’t think I’ll ever think of myself as a famous country music artist.

“I don’t really think I ever want to think of myself like that,” she continued. “I think that’ll make me lose a little bit of my drive. Also, kind of the magic that I have when I meet people like Carrie and Garth [Brooks].”

Ballerini might not consider herself famous, but she does admit her star power is rising.

“I think I’m emotionally overwhelmed,” said Ballerini. “I’ve gotten to open for Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson this last year and a half, who are two of my idols. Just be a sponge and learn from them. They’re two very different artists, but also two very similar artists. I just kind of picked up on what I wanted to be like in an arena. Going from theaters – I did a theater tour last year – arenas is a really big jump.

“I was really nervous because I haven’t seen girl do that in a long time. When the first night sold out, I was like ‘Okay, this is the coolest thing ever,” she continued. “It’s really fulfilling to know that you can write these songs about how you feel and put a lot of work into it, and people resonate with it. They connect with it enough to spend money on a ticket to come see it. I say this all the time, because I mean it, I’m still processing it.”

Ballerini might be busy with her Miss Me More Tour, but she promises a new record is also in the works.

“I’m on tour right now, and that’s kind of my whole focus,” Ballerini said. “Then I’m gonna make a dang good album. That’s my next focus. I’ve been writing for it. I haven’t ever taken the time to really write extra, and try different things in the studio. I have a couple of months this summer to really hook in and figure out what’s gonna be what the heart of it is, and what it’s gonna say. We have the first couple of singles ready to go, and I’m really excited.”

Ballerini was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night, April 16, by Underwood. Find tour dates at KelseaBallerini.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Astrid Stawiarz