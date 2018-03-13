Kelsea Ballerini Reveals ‘I Hate Love Songs’ Almost Didn’t Make It On ‘Unapologetically’

Kelsea Ballerini’s latest single, “I Hate Love Songs,” is the second single from her sophomore Unapologetically album. The tune, which follows Ballerini’s fourth No. 1 hit, “Legends,” is already in the Top 40, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

But perhaps surprisingly, the song, which says “I hate Shakespeare and Gosling and cakes with white frosting / Two names in a heart-shaped tattoo / I think Cupid is stupid and violets are purple not blue / I hate catching bouquets, the honeymoon phase,” almost didn’t make it onto Unapologetically.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It wasn’t going to be on the album originally,” Ballerini tells Billboard. “We thought we were done with it, but I had about five co-writes left. So, I go into one with Trevor Rosen and Shane McAnally. I know them both really well, and they know that I had been writing for this record for two years. We went in, and they asked ‘What else do you need for this album?’ I said ‘You know what? I think I need another love song, but gosh, I hate love songs!’

“As soon as it came out of my mouth,” continues Ballerini, “we just looked at each other as if to say ‘Go.’ It was just the most poetic, fun, Dr. Seuss kind of words that we were using, and it just fell out.”

Ballerini knew from the first time she played “I Hate Love Songs” live, that the song was destined to become a hit.

“I played it at the Grand Ole Opry, and I had never gotten a reaction like that before,” says the 24-year-old. “After every line, we had to slow down, because people were reacting. I walked off the stage and texted my manager and label, and said that we needed to re-think putting this one on the album. We did, and I played it all last year on the Heart Break tour with Lady Antebellum, as well as on my tour. Wherever we’ve played it, it’s consistently reacted well. So, I’m very excited to see what it’s going to do.”

Ballerini will have plenty of chances to play “I Hate Love Songs” and several of her other hits this year. She is currently headlining her own Unapologetically Tour, and will then serve as the opening act on Keith Urban’s Graffiti U World Tour later this year.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that he’s my favorite artist,” gushes the singer. “The way that he grows and re-invents himself, but always leads with a great lyric … ‘Stupid Boy’ is the song that made me stop in my tracks and want to do this.”

A list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows can be found on her website. Download “I Hate Love Songs” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KelseaBallerini