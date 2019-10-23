Kelsea Ballerini Gifts Blind Boy Battling Cancer With a Personalized Electric Guitar

Kelsea Ballerini just made one young fan’s dream come true. The “homecoming queen?” singer gifted a 9-year-old boy, Ayden Morgan, blind and battling cancer, with a personalized electric guitar, with his name in Braille on the instrument, along with a hand-written note from Ballerini.

“I literally have no words,” Ayden’s mom, Tiffany Henke, posted along with a video shared earlier this month. “I come home to find a big box on my porch. As I bring it into the house I noticed it was addressed to Ayden. It was from Nashville Tennessee and we don’t know anybody from there. I waited til Ayden got home from school and I had him open it. Upon opening it we started noticing familiar letters and then an actual letter was inside this guitar case. We open the letter only to discover it was from Kelsea Ballerini!!!! She sent this beautiful electric guitar to Ayden.

“A few months back we attended her concert and a meet and greet and Ayden and her chatted over there love for music,” she continued. “He gave her a note he made for her in braille and a picture. She remembered him and sent him this beautiful gift. Needless to say he and I are blubbering babies over this. I’ve never been so happy for my baby. I had to make a video to share his pure excitement. And because it’s impossible to put this into words. Thank you Kelsea for this incredible gift you have forever impacted Ayden’s heart and life.”

Ballerini met Ayden, who became blind when he was 3 years old because his ongoing struggle with brain cancer, earlier this year. Ayden got to meet Ballerini in St. Augustine, as part of the non-profit, Do It For The Love. The charity offers live musical experiences to children and adults battling various kinds of struggles.

The 26-year-old included a personal note with the gift, which said, “Ayden, meeting you in St. Augustine really touched my heart, and I wanted to get you a special guitar to encourage you to keep playing and using your life. All my love, Kelsea.”

The fourth grade student was full of emotion as he realized that it was Ballerini who gave him his brand-new guitar.

“I can’t believe Kelsea Ballerini sent this to me,” he said through tears. “My favorite singer sent me the most amazing-est, the most greatest thing. I’m so happy right now, that she sent me this. I can feel the love that she wanted to send this to me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin