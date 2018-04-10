Kelsea Ballerini Admits to Being ‘Bummed’ Over Ongoing Struggle With Females in Country Music

Kelsea Ballerini is speaking out about the struggles women face in country music, and she isn’t holding back. The newlywed shared a screen shot of a poll on social media, asking which female artist fans were looking forward to seeing perform, with Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, Maren Morris and Kelly Clarkson as the choices, along with a heartfelt message about why she thinks these seeminly innocuous surveys are a bad idea.

“This made me really bummed today,” Ballerini begins. “Since I put out my first single over 4 years ago, every interview includes some form of question about the females in country music… or the current lack thereof. So we swim upstream and wear ourselves out trying to be heard and finally see the charts start to mention a few more of our names, the categories recognize a few more of our songs, and even start to cheer each other on. But then there’s something as simple and seemingly harmless as this, that sets us back.

“It takes the dozens of talented, determined, hard working, kind women that want to continue the incredible marks on the genre the woman before us have made, and it makes us feel like there’s only one spot available. so then there’s tension,” she continues. “And insecurity. and this magical bond that females have when we truly, actually want each other to win…it gets compromised. It makes me sad because I feel it. Heck, it makes me insecure. It makes me feel tension in a room where there is another girl that is successful. It makes me awkward. It makes me overthink conversations. It makes me assume the worst. Which is actually CRAZY.”

The 24-year-old adds that she wants to be a good role model for all women in music, regardless of their level of success.

“I just don’t want the new females in country music to be misrepresented to the fans or the media as the popular girls in high school that pose for photos like were bffs but secretly despise the one that dates the quarterback,” says Ballerini. “And more than that, I don’t want US to feel like that. This isn’t mean girls, this is country music. Where you actually CAN sit with us.”

Ballerini just released a brand-new song, “I Hate Love Songs,” which she predicts will be a big hit, both on the radio and live.

“I will never forget introducing ‘I Hate Love Songs’ at the Grand Ole Opry before my record was even out, and just the overwhelming feeling of magic,” Ballerini recalls. “I’d never experienced anything like that before with a song. It’s sweet and sassy and I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Ballerini is nominated for Video of the Year, for “Legends,” and Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shares with Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Morris and Carrie Underwood. She will also perform. The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit:Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini