Kelly Clarkson brought some classic country music to The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, performing a cover of Patsy Cline's "She's Got You" for her "Kellyoke" segment on Wednesday, April 7. The stirring performance featured Clarkson accompanied by her musical director Jason Halbert on the piano and another member of her band on upright bass.

The Grammy winner used her evocative voice to put her spin on Cline's classic, which is narrated by a woman taking stock of the physical memorabilia she has from a past relationship, including a picture and some records. "I've got your class ring / That proved you cared / And it still looks the same / As when you gave it, dear," Clarkson sang. "The only thing different / The only thing new / I've got these little things / She's got you."

"She's Got You" was written by Hank Cochran and was released as the a single from Cline's third studio album, Sentimentally Yours, in 1962. It became her second No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and went to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Cline's friend Loretta Lynn later recorded the song for her tribute album to Cline, I Remember Patsy, and that version also went to No. 1 on the country charts. Clarkson has previously paid tribute to Cline on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing a cover of the late singer's hit "Walkin' After Midnight" in March 2020.

The Texas native has covered songs by a number of country artists on her talk show, including Johnny Cash, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton, Jo Dee Messina and Carrie Underwood. While Clarkson takes on all genres during The Kelly Clarkson Show, she recently revealed which song she'll never try her hand at singing. During this week's episode of The Voice, she was working with her team's advisor, Luis Fonsi, when she told him that she is "afraid" to cover his 2017 hit "Despacito."

"I just realized something: you have the one song in history that I'm afraid to cover," Clarkson said. Fonsi replied, "It is a lot of lyrics!" Clarkson added, "I have practiced so hard, because I love singing in Spanish and different languages, and it is like the biggest song of all time, but you're like, 'You know what? I'm gonna leave that alone!'" "Despacito," which Fonsi recorded with Daddy Yankee and was later remixed to add Justin Bieber, became a massive hit, topping the charts in 47 countries.