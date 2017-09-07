Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs

Kelly Clarkson fans knew the singer was releasing a new single today, called “Love So Soft,” off her upcoming album Meaning of Life. What they didn’t know was that upon preordering the new album, which is due out October 27, fans would also receive another song, “Move You,” as an instant download.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner’s new album will mark her first project with Atlantic Records, after releasing seven previous albums under RCA Records, thanks to her “arranged marriage” with American Idol.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After winning American Idol there was an arranged marriage that occurred that sometimes worked out and sometimes resulted in the hardest experiences of my life,” Clarkson told E! News.

And while she was grateful for the platform Idol and RCA Records gave her as an upcoming artist, Clarkson praised Atlantic Records in a Facebook Live video for letting her explore herself musically, hinting that the Meaning of Life will contain a wide variety of Clarkson-branded pop.

“What’s cool about Atlantic Records is that they love every part of my personality, as far as all the colors of my voice,” she said. “I love the country side of me, I love the Broadway side of me, I love the pop side of me and the soulful side of me — and they are down to really make whatever record I’m into, which is real rare. So, I’m super excited about it.”

“Love So Soft”, which departs from Clarkson’s classic rock-pop sound, has already made waves as a soulful urban pop record that showcases her pipes like none other. Surprisingly, the chorus is more chanted than belted, but we’re still left with that satisfying Kelly Clarkson oomph by the end of the song.

To indulge in “Move You,” you’ll have to pre-order Meaning of Life, which Clarkson says is an all-expansive record.

“This is a grown-ass woman’s record,” she told Entertainment Weekly as the cover girl of their September issue. “This isn’t a record I could have made at the age of 20. This is a record you make when you’ve lived.”

Check out the official music video for “Love So Soft” below: