Watch Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River in Video for ‘Broken & Beautiful’ From ‘UglyDolls’

Kelly Clarkson is the voice of the main character, Moxy, in the upcoming movie, UglyDolls, out next month. The American Idol alum just released the video for “Broken & Beautiful,” from the movie’s soundtrack, which stars Clarkson’s own daughter, 4-year-old River.

River, who appears in several scenes in the video, might be happy to perform with her mother, but she isn’t impressed with Clarkson’s level of fame. After rehearsing for a show, with River and her younger brother, Remy, watching, Clarkson revealed her children let her know exactly what they thought of her performance.

“I wasn’t singing full out because it’s, like, three days in a row and then we have four days in a row for the show, so I was holding back,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “She was like, ‘Mommy, you know when you’re on stage and you were singing?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, baby.’ I was thinking like a compliment was about to come. She was like, ‘Yeah, I was really bored.’”

Clarkson might have never set foot on a movie set again, after being forced to appear in the massive box office flop, From Justin to Kelly, starring Clarkson and Justin Guarini, the runner-up on Idol. The movie, Clarkson said, was the “worst thing ever,” and she wasn’t sure in the aftermath if she would ever do another film again.

“This one I volunteered,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like right now, everything is very divisive, very serious. [UglyDolls] is like a nice form of escapism and a reminder of the great parts about humanity.”

Unfortunately, when Clarkson explained to her daughter how she was voicing the part, without actually appearing as herself on screen, she unintentionally destroyed the magic of River’s favorite movie, Frozen, for the young child.

“I pretty much crushed her dreams. I didn’t really realize what I was doing,” said the singer. “I was explaining to her, because she was confused, and I said, ‘It’s my voice. Like, you know, like how Elsa and Anna, there’s a person that plays Elsa and Anna?’ And I didn’t get what I was doing!”

“I saw her little face, and I just saw the wheels spinning, and it was like, ‘Oh no! But isn’t it exciting that you can meet the real girl that plays Elsa?’” Clarkson added. “I was like, let’s flip this into a positive!”

Other stars lending their voices to UglyDolls include Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Pitbull and more. The movie will hit theaters on May 3.

