Kelly Clarkson is continuing to provide high-quality content with her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, covering The Chicks' "Sin Wagon" during Thursday's episode. Clarkson maintained the song's lively spirit with her cover, which was accented by the addition of a fiddle player to the band. Clarkson, who hails from Texas like The Chicks, leaned into her roots and even let out a "Whoo!" at the end of the song.

"Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition / Need a little bit more of my twelve-ounce nutrition," she sang. "One more helpin' of what I've been havin' / I'm takin' my turn on the sin wagon." "Sin Wagon" appears on The Chicks' 1999 album Fly, and while it was never released as a single, it has become one of the trio's most popular songs. It was written by band members Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer with Stephony Smith, and Maines got the inspiration for the title from the movie Grease where Sandy refers to Danny's car as a "sin wagon."

Clarkson is a noted fan of country music and revealed to guest Garth Brooks in December that his song "The Dance" has been helping her amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. "There's been a lot of books and people always give you stuff to help, especially when you have kids," she said. "It was like, 'Man, there's so much shame and guilt and everybody kind of sends you stuff.''

The singer explained that she couldn't "quite nail down" the feeling she was experiencing, but that changed when was listening to one of her playlists and "The Dance" came on. "I was like, 'No, that's the thing,'" the Grammy winner recalled. "That's it." Clarkson shared that she actually wrote a song for her upcoming album inspired by the message of "The Dance," with the lyrics, "Even though my heart is broken, it was worth the dance anyway."

"I was listening to my room and I was just like [crying],'" she said. "I got the point. And I think sometimes that's so crazy, you don't know that's going to happen. You've known this song your entire life and you freak out when it actually is a direct impact."