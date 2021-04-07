✖

Kelly Clarkson covered one of Martina McBride's hits for her latest edition of "Kellyoke," covering the country star's "A Broken Wing" on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. As is typical of "Kellyoke," Clarkson delivered an abridged version of the song, though she made sure to include two major money notes at the end of her performance that are sure to give you goosebumps.

Backed by her full band, Clarkson performed on the show's stage, which was awash in red lights. "And with a broken wing / She still sings / She keeps an eye over the sky," she sang. "With a broken wing / She carries her dreams / Man you oughta see her fly." "A Broken Wing" is about a woman who leaves an emotionally abusive relationship and was written by James House, Sam Hogin and Phil Barnhart. McBride released the song as the second single from her 1997 album, Evolution, and it became her second No. 1 hit.

Clarkson has taken on the work of countless artists in her popular segment, but she recently revealed that there's one song she'll never cover — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," which went to No. 1 in 47 countries. During this week's episode of The Voice, Clarkson was working with Fonsi, who is serving as her team's advisor this season, when she told him that she is "afraid" to cover his 2017 hit.

"I just realized something: you have the one song in history that I'm afraid to cover," she said. Fonsi replied, "It is a lot of lyrics!" Clarkson added, "I have practiced so hard, because I love singing in Spanish and different languages, and it is like the biggest song of all time, but you're like, 'You know what? I'm gonna leave that alone!'"

Along with her daily "Kellyoke" segments, Clarkson is currently working on new music of her own, which will likely reflect upon her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. "I have this record that we're working on. It's really great and really honest," she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."