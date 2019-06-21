Keith Urban Wishes Nicole Kidman a Musical Happy Birthday on Instagram

Keith Urban took time out to wish his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, a happy birthday with his own mini-concert! The singer shared a one-handed piano solo on Instagram to help Kidman celebrate turning 52 years old on Thursday, June 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 20, 2019 at 4:45pm PDT

“Ok….. one handed ….. so I can film ….!” Urban captioned the video, which showed him playing “Happy Birthday” with one hand and holding his phone to record his greeting with the other.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Big Little Lies star and her husband will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on June 25. With two busy careers, the celebrities have found a way to keep their lives, and the lives of their daughters Sunday and Faith, still connected.

“I go home to hug my kids,” Kidman previously told InStyle about choosing to go home at night. “Literally, I’ll go in and snuggle them. They’ll always be waiting up. I’ll hug my husband too. The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected.”

Kidman also chooses to prioritize time with her family over time with her friends.

“Other people are off doing things like having a girls’ weekend,” Kidman said. “I don’t have that because I go home. I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I’m doing, but I’m constantly working to keep that balance.”

Urban is also grateful to have a wife so devoted to him and their family.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

In addition, Urban and Kidman are adamant about raising their daughters in the Catholic faith.

“A lot of my friends tease me,” Kidman told Vanity Fair. “That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact. I wouldn’t say it’s absolutism, there’s constant questioning — I’m a willful, feisty girl. For me it’s very important that I don’t have judgment. My dad would always say, ‘Tolerance is the most important thing.’”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Dominique Charriau