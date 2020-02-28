Keith Urban Wants to Be More Like His Wife, Nicole Kidman

They both have creative careers, but Keith Urban wishes he was more like his wife, actress Nicole Kidman. Urban, who just dropped a new song, “God Whispered Your Name,” admires Kidman’s creative freedom, which he hopes to emulate in his own life.

“I’ve been trying hard to tap into the innocent, playful creativity that my wife is very good at,” Urban shared, via MSN. “Her thing is to just do it, do it, do it. Then have a look at it all. She’s built to be absolutely, purely self-expressive without any awareness of it. I have definitely tried to glean some of that. We are both very grateful that we create in different fields. I have no interest in acting and she has none in music.”

The father of daughters Sunday and Faith knows his best time to be creative, as well as when it becomes more challenging for him.

“I have always been a morning person, more so since moving to Nashville as it’s such a creative town,” said the singer. “My inner critic wakes up later in the day, so I’ve got a limited time in the morning to get stuff done before he starts p––ing all over everything. Whether I’m at home or on the road, my number one morning ritual is coffee. My wife got me a barista course for my birthday, so now I grind the beans, fiddle with the filters and brew my own.”

Urban and Kidman wed in 2006, and he is still madly in love with her 14 years later.

“My marriage is just, it’s life-giving, not just life-changing,” Urban boasted. “It’s been life-giving for me. And from there, we created life, and that’s just beautiful, absolutely beautiful. And the effect that all of that has had in my work, has given life to it too, given it a sense of purpose and really deepened the experience for me.”

Urban will try a new venture in April, when he makes his debut as host of the ACM Awards. He is also nominated for one trophy, for Male Vocalist of the Year. The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison