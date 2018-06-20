Watch Keith Urban Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Nicole Kidman With a Crowd of Concertgoers

Nicole Kidman celebrated her 51st birthday on June 20, and husband Keith Urban celebrated one day early with the massive crowd on hand during the first night of the Country USA Festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

On her birthday, Kidman used Instagram to share a video of the moment, which sees Urban manning the camera as he sang into the microphone along with the crowd, who he allowed to take over the song midway through.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The enthusiastic audience sings strongly the entire way through the song, even when they get to Kidman’s name, seemingly referring to her as “baby girl.”

“There is nowhere like Wisconsin,” Urban said at the end of the clip. “I love you baby, Happy Birthday.”

“What a gift – my husband and everyone at @officialcusa Oshkosh WI singing me Happy Birthday!!!!!!” Kidman wrote in her caption.

Kidman also received birthday shoutouts from a few of her famous friends, including her Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon.

“Happy Birthday to this remarkable woman who I’m lucky enough to work with and call my friend,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram. “Every day with you is an inspiration! Keep shining bright, Nic!!”

Urban and Kidman married in 2006, and the couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Speaking to Universal Music Group recently, Urban gushed over his wife’s parenting skills, calling her “extraordinary.”

“She’s an extraordinary mum, she really, really is,” the “Coming Home” singer said. “Those girls are very, very lucky, and I feel very lucky that the children I should have in this world happen to be with Nic. I don’t know anything about raising kids and Nic does.”

In addition to her daughters with Urban, Kidman shares adoptive children Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“It’s really made for an experience I wouldn’t have had without that,” Urban said of Kidman’s adult children. “Her patience, her recognizing them as people and not just little kids is really extraordinary. Her attention to honoring their feelings and listening to them right from day one, really being attentive to that is not how I was raised at all, so it’s really beautiful to see.”

Kidman returned the favor on Father’s Day, sharing a tribute to Urban and her own father on social media.

“Happy Father’s Day Papa and Keith Lionel,” she wrote. “Thank you for being the most wonderful, kind and loving fathers. The girls and I know how fortunate we are.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @nicolekidman