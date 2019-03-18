Keith Urban Reacts to New Zealand Mosque Bombings, Calls It ‘Indescribable Hatred’

Keith Urban is speaking out about the tragic New Zealand mosque bombings that occurred on Friday, March 15. The event, which occurred at two separate mosques in Christchurch, killed 50 people and wounded 50 more.

“My family and I send prayers for ALL who’ve been affected by this indescribable hatred,” Underwood wrote on social media.

Urban was born in New Zealand, but raised in Australia. He frequently returns Down Under, including a recent run of dates there, which included a stop at Sydney Children’s Hospital, as part of his just-wrapped Graffiti U Tour.

Urban has, thankfully, never experienced a loss like the family members of the mosque shooting victims have experienced, but he does know a bit about experiencing heartache. The 51-year-old lost his family home in a fire when he was only 10 years old. The early loss has inspired Urban to give back as an adult.

“When I was 10, our family’s house burned down, and we lost everything,” Urban recalled to All Access. “I remember a couple things happened; the first was the Red Cross, and I believe it was Goodwill, both stepped up and gave us some clothing. It had some personal effects and got us back on our feet. The other big thing that happened was that we were members of this country music club, and they put on this fundraiser for us at somebody’s house.”

“I remember they couldn’t sell beer, because they would’ve needed a license, so the beer was free with suggested donations of two dollars a bottle,” he added. “They raised a bunch of money to help us, and I saw that real community spirit in action at a very young age, and it’s always stayed with me.”

Urban is back in the studio, working on new music, the follow-up to his 2018 Graffiti U album. Like much of his music, including “Gemini” from Graffiti U, the music will probably be largely inspired by Kidman.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

Urban has several fairs and festivals on his calendar, and will likely head to Las Vegas on April 7, for the 2019 ACM Awards, where he is nominated for Male Artist of the Year, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. Find dates at KeithUrban.net.

