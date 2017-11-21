Here’s How Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Spending the Holidays

While walking the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman revealed their holiday plans. The couple plan to spend more time with their daughters, Faith and Sunday Rose.

“We’re together most of the time as a family especially [during the holidays],” the “Female” singer told E! News Sunday. “We kind of thread it all together. It’s not like blocks of time. It’s all threaded together.”

The family spent Halloween together as well, with their daughters choosing Kidman’s costume.

“You can tell. I think next year we’ll flip it,” Urban told E! News.

“We have a party for the kids. It’s big in our house,” Kidman, who has two other children from her marriage to Tom Cruise, added.

Urban is coming off the release of his new song “Female,” which he wrote in light of the ongoing sexual misconduct scandals. The song even includes a surprise cameo appearance from his wife. Urban debuted the new song at the CMA Awards.

“He asked me. We have a studio in the house,” Kidman told E! News. “What was I doing? I was upstairs and he came up and said would you just come down and just — I just sang.”

Urban swept the Country Music categories he was eligible for at the 2017 American Music Awards. He won Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album for Ripcord and Favorite Song for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” Urban also won Favorite Male Country Artist in 2009.