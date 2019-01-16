Keith Urban Vows to Jump out of Cake at Loretta Lynn Birthday Concert

When the Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert was announced, the guest of honor had one request – that Keith Urban jump out of her birthday cake.

“I am so excited to celebrate my 87th birthday with all my friends,” Loretta Lynn said in a statement. “This is the first time I’ve ever had a birthday party! My birthday wish has come true. The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake!”

Now, it seems her wish might come true. After Nash Country Daily tweeted out her request, Urban himself responded, saying he’s ready and willing.

@lorettalynn… your wish is always my command Miss Loretta!!!! – KU pic.twitter.com/g4DHLj2cEu — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 15, 2019

“[Loretta Lynn]… your wish is always my command Miss Loretta!!!!,” Urban wrote.

Urban is just one of several artists who is scheduled to perform at the tribute concert. Other artists include Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride and many more. But the octogenarian doesn’t care who performs, as long as she gets to sit back and enjoy the music.

“I feel great,” Lynn told PopCulture.com and other media. “[It] feels great. I love all the artists that’s coming on. I don’t know them, but I listen to them, and it’s great.”

When Lynn started out writing songs as a young teen, she had no idea how much impact she would have on country music over the years.

“Well, when I would write a song, I guess that’d be what they’re talking about, isn’t it?” Lynn said when asked about her legacy. “I would write about my life and what was going on around me right at the time and how I was feeling and how some of the other girls were feeling out there. I tried to write for us all.”

Lynn has done plenty in her life so far, but she isn’t finished. The Country Music Hall of Fame member reveals she is working on a new record, the follow-up to her recent Wouldn’t It Be Great?

“I’ve done quite a bit,” Lynn shared. “I want to get back into it real good though like I used to write. I used to write all the time. Now I’m just writing when I want to and that’s not good, because I don’t want to.”

Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert will be held on April 1 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets will be available starting on Jan. 18 at Bridgestone Arena.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Stephen Lovekin