Keith Urban to Headline Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Celebration for 4th Consecutive Year

Keith Urban will once again ring in the new year in Nashville! The New Zealand-born star has been announced as the headliner for the annual Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville. This year, Urban will be joined for the musical event by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The Struts, Amanda Shires and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

It might be hard for Urban to top last year’s event, when he played a stunning musical tribute to artists who passed away in 2018, including Aretha Franklin, Roy Clark and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ed King.

“For the last few years we’ve played on New Year’s Eve, I’ve taken the opportunity to put together a medley of some of the people we’ve lost across the year, and I’ve done it again this year,” Urban stated at the time. “I’m gonna play a couple of songs to just recognize a few of the people that we lost this year.”

Urban might have another trophy or two by the time the end of 2019 rolls around. The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year is nominated for two CMA Awards this year, for both Male Vocalist of the Year, and a chance to hold on to his Entertainer of the Year title again. For Urban, the nominations are validation to him that he doesn’t have to fit in the mold of one genre.

“I guess what it is, is the support I get for going on these creative adventures I go on,” Urban previously told PopCulture.com and other media, speaking about his gratitude for the awards and accolades. “I feel pulled to particular music when I’m creating, and I don’t know where it goes sometimes, but I just wander along and float, and see where it goes. Sometimes it wanders off to a place I haven’t been before, and I don’t expect that people will support it necessarily.

“So when it happens like that,” continued the singer, “and I get to make a record like Graffiti U, or particularly Ripcord, those two records, and they get supported the way they have, it’s an incredible feeling, for any artist.”

The New Year’s Eve celebration will be held at the Bicentennial Mall. Gates will open at 4 p.m. For more on Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve, including tourist packages and other information, check outVisitMusicCity.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Shearer