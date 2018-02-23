Keith Urban Recorded ‘Female’ Because It ‘Felt Really Right’

Keith Urban’s debut single, “Female,” from his upcoming Graffiti U album is one that Urban didn’t write, but from the first time he heard it, he knew the song was meant for him.

“It’s a feeling,” explains Urban. “It’s more of a feeling. It’s not as cerebral for me – the song spoke to me. It just spoke to me. When I went down into the studio to put a vocal on it; my intention was to put a vocal on the demo. I called [producer] Ross Copperman and I said, ‘Can you send me the track that you recorded and leave the vocal off, and I’ll go down to my studio and I’ll sing over the top of it and I’ll see if this fits me? Because it feels really right.’

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I went down and I sang it, and as I was singing it, I thought I feel like I’ve known this song my whole life,” he continues. “Something else was going on with it how it felt to me. So, I love it. I believe in it. I didn’t record it for any other reason than it was a heart reaction that I had to it.”

The song was written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Nicolle Galyon, the latter who sang on the tune, along with Urban’s own wife, Nicole Kidman.

“Nicolle Galyon, who’s one of the writers on the song, she did the part originally and you hear her on the record,” Urban says. “But when I was working at my studio at the house, Nic was home … my Nic was home, and I went upstairs and said ‘Would you come down and sing these parts as well? ‘Cause it’d be great to have on this record. Of all songs this is the right one to have you on,’” he continued. “So, she came down and sang along with Nicolle Galyon. So, there’s Nic and Nic on the track.”

Urban will kick off his Graffiti U Tour, with Kelsea Ballerini as his opening act, on June 15. Download “Female” on iTunes.