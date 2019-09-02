Watch Keith Urban Cover Taylor Swift’s Current Single, ‘Lover’

When Taylor Swift put out her current single, “Lover,” she likely knew millions of fans would instantly fall in love with the song. But she probably couldn’t predict that one of country music’s reigning superstars, Keith Urban, would fall so in love with the song that he would make an impromptu decision to add it to his setlist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Sep 1, 2019 at 9:23am PDT

“Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written….,” Urban wrote, “and a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn’t get to rehearse so…. this is us fully winging it – KU

[Lover]⁠ ⁠ [Taylor Swift].”

Swift was thrilled that Urban covered her latest single, gushing about it in her Instagram Story.

“Keith Urban covering Lover flawlessly,” she wrote. “I am screaming. This is so beautiful.”

“Lover” is the title track off Swift’s latest, record-breaking album, breaking her own record, previously held by her 2017 Reputation album, with the largest first-week sales by an artist.

Urban previously praised the song on social media, shortly after its release.

“Huge shoutout today to [Taylor Swift] on the SUPERB new single LOVER,” Urban boasted. “When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the ‘art’ of making music.”

Huge shoutout today to @taylorswift13 on the SUPERB new single LOVER. When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the “art” of making music. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) August 17, 2019

Swift retweeted Urban’s post, adding, “Are you kidding me? This is the nicest thing anyone has ever said,” Swift began her tweet in all caps. “You’re the best and so kind to say this.”

Urban’s own current single, “We Were,” is from an upcoming new album, the follow-up to his eclectic 2018 Graffiti U record. The song was written by Eric Church, Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde.

The New Zealand-born star is the reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year, and has a chance to continue his reign this fall. He is nominated for two CMA Awards, for Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

