Kane Brown on His Wife, Katelyn: ‘She’s Just Always There For Me’

Fans all over the country swooned when Kane Brown posted a sweet photo of him with his wife, Katelyn, calling her, “the bestest freaking friend I could ask for,” and now Brown is opening up even more about his spouse, and why he is still so head over heels in love.

“She’s just always there for me,” Brown told Extra. “Literally, the replica of me is in that girl’s body.”

Brown might be head over heels in love with his wife, but that doesn’t mean he has the perfect Valentine’s Day gift already picked out for her. “I’m a last-second kind of guy,” Brown admitted. “I just think of something randomly the day or two days before.”

The 26-year-old will kick off his global Worldwide Beautiful Tour on Feb. 2 in Ireland, where he vows fans will see an entirely new and improved show from him.

“[It] will just be all kinds of different production that nobody has seen before,” Brown promised. “Different songs … It will be fun and energetic and a good time.”

Brown previously stated that he would bring his daughter, Kingsley, out on the road with him for at least some of the Worldwide Beautiful Tour.

“We have a new bus that we’re gonna put a crib on it and she’ll be everywhere with me,” Brown told Billboard.

Brown is also working on a new album, with one of the tracks on his next set of tunes becoming the tour’s name.

“I’m really excited about it,” Brown admitted. “I’ve got a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful,’ which is also our tour name. It’s a song about meaning. It brings up color, that I’m really excited about. I’m really excited to show it to the world. And then I have another song coming out that’s completely different than anything I’ve ever released. I’m not trying to leak anything, but I’m hyped.”

Brown and Katelyn both just got matching tattoos of Kingsley’s name, with Brown sporting his on his neck. He will be joined by Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane on the road. Find a list of all of Brown’s upcoming tour dates by visiting his website.

